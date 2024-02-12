Avid runner Chow Yun Fat did not take a break on CNY

Hong Kong actress Adrian Wong (foreground, centre), daughter of actor Felix Wong (left), shared on social media photos of herself with her father and actors Chow Yun Fat (right) and Michael Miu.

While many people spent the first day of Chinese New Year visiting relatives, Hong Kong movie star Chow Yun Fat jogged with fellow celebrities.

Hong Kong actress Adrian Wong, daughter of veteran actor Felix Wong, shared on social media on Feb 10 two photos of herself with her father, Chow and actor Michael Miu.

“Happy new year,” Adrian Wong, 33, wrote in Chinese. “I wish everyone good health, and the energy and spirit of the dragon and tiger.”

Felix Wong, 62, and Chow, 68, were wearing red jackets in the photo. Adrian Wong and Chow donned dark glasses.

Felix Wong and Miu, 65, were formerly members of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s famed Five Tigers – heart-throbs of 1980s Hong Kong television – together with Andy Lau, Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Kent Tong.

Chow, an avid runner, had just taken part in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon in January. He told the media then that he hoped to improve on his timing for the half-marathon.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang showed another side of her life on Feb 10, when she shared what she and her husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, did during Chinese New Year.

Yang, 39, posted on social media photos of her buying vegetables at the market and preparing a sumptuous feast that included dumplings that she made with Li, 38.

“Sharing what I did the last two to three days,” Yang wrote in Chinese. “Ordinary bliss is the taste of home. Happy Year of the Dragon.”

The couple had been apart for much of 2023, as they were busy staging their respective concert tours, with Li making a stop in Singapore on Feb 3.

On the other hand, Hong Kong actress Angelababy has posted on Weibo for the first time since her alleged ban on the Chinese social media platform was lifted in late January.

“Happy Spring Festival,” the 34-year-old wrote on Weibo on Feb 9, with the post receiving more than 1.52 million likes and shared more than one million times as at Feb 11 afternoon. She shared more photos of herself on Weibo on Feb 11, writing: “Yay for the Year of the Dragon.”

Angelababy was previously muted and unable to post on Chinese social media from early November.

No explanation was given for the alleged ban. But speculation was rife on social media that it had to do with the decision by Angelababy – whose real name is Angela Yeung – to attend a show by Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink at French cabaret Crazy Horse Paris in late September.

The actress, who has not posted on Instagram either since late September, shared several photos on Feb 11 of herself in Dubai.

“First time in Dubai and staying in the most beautiful resort, and an amazing party at the Link,” she wrote. “Happy Chinese New Year.”