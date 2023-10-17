Baby lessons for Rebecca Lim, Cynthia Koh before filming Confinement

It was a kind of baby boot camp for the two lead actresses of Confinement, an upcoming local thriller.

Both Cynthia Koh and Rebecca Lim had to practise carrying a baby, and Lim also learnt how to move like a pregnant woman for the movie, directed by local film director Kelvin Tong.



“Kelvin knew that we might not be able to handle babies, so he got a baby for us to carry, get used to, and practise (with),” Koh, 49, told TNP.



Lim, 37, added: “I had to research how a pregnant woman walks, sits and stands. I also had to attend some painting classes because my character does a special form of painting, not just oil ones. And I had to go for lessons to learn to refurbish old furniture."



In Confinement, Lim stars as Wang Si Ling, a pregnant artist who moves to her new home and engages a confinement nanny, played by Koh.

Unsettling incidents soon unfold, which threaten both her and her baby.

When asked which scene the audience should keep a lookout for, Lim only said: “No spoilers, of course! There was one scene where we spent about 14 to 15 hours shooting a one-minute scene, which was the climax of the movie.”

But she also joked: “At the start of production, they (the make-up artists) had to add eyeshadow for fake eye bags and dark circles, but towards the end, they said not to add already as they're all natural.”



Despite the horror-themed shoots, Lim, who is currently six months pregnant, is still keen on hiring a caregiver for her own confinement period.



“I think after watching Confinement and being a part of this production, I had second thoughts about hiring a confinement nanny because it's inviting someone that I don't know into my house,” she said.



“So, what I did was hire the same confinement nanny my sister hired.”

Both women praised the production teams from Singapore and Malaysia for being very calm, quiet and in control, despite all the screaming and shouting on set.

“Confinement two?” she said, hoping for a second part.



Laughing, the actresses urged movie-goers to catch the film not just for the chills, but for its woman-centric plot.



“If you’re dating and not sure what to do but want to hold hands with the girl, watch Confinement!” Koh added.



The movie opens in cinemas on Thursday.