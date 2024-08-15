Alien: Romulus delivers familiar thrills but lacks bite

Alien: Romulus is beautiful and bloody, but a little bit boring.

Title: Alien: Romulus

Release Date: August 16, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 57 minutes

Director: Fede Alvarez

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu

Genre: Sci-Fi Horror

Rating: R

Score: ✓✓

A prequel set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus follows a group of young colonists on the derelict space station Romulus who find themselves hunted by the universe’s most lethal life form.

The film takes its sweet time getting to the titular terrors. In a clear homage to the original Alien, Alvarez crafts a slow burn first act that emphasises the human element of the story.

Unfortunately, the characters and their relationships never quite reach the level of depth needed to fully engage the audience. Once the Xenomorph threat makes its presence known, the film kicks into a tense, albeit familiar, game of survival.

Hits

Production Value

Visually, Alien: Romulus is a triumph. The filmmakers have meticulously crafted a believable and terrifying world within the confines of the dilapidated Romulus station.

The Xenomorphs themselves are a sight to behold, realised with a level of detail and practical effects mastery that pays homage to the franchise's roots while feeling terrifyingly fresh. The visceral gore effects, while intense, are executed with a chilling artistry.

Acting

While the human cast delivers serviceable performances, they struggle to elevate their somewhat thinly-written characters.

It's David Jonsson as the synthetic Andy, however, who delivers a truly captivating performance. His portrayal is nuanced and unsettling, expertly blurring the lines between machine and sentience.

Daniel Betts also deserves praise for his turn as Rook, channelling the spirit of the late Ian Holm's iconic Ash in a way that honours the original.

Misses

Storyline

While fans might appreciate the return to a slower, more suspenseful style of sci-fi horror, the film ultimately treads a well-worn path.

The plot lacks the unpredictability and originality that made the original Alien so groundbreaking.

Additionally, the pacing feels uneven. The extended first act, while atmospheric, never fully capitalises on its potential to develop truly compelling characters or relationships, leaving the audience somewhat emotionally detached when the horrific events unfold.

Direction

The film lacks the directorial audacity and willingness to subvert expectations that would elevate it beyond a technically well-executed but safe entry in the franchise.

The over-reliance on jump scares and predictable chase sequences, while effective in the moment, lack the chilling psychological depth and sustained suspense of Ridley Scott's original masterpiece.

Audience appeal

Alien: Romulus will undoubtedly appeal to die-hard fans of the franchise, who will appreciate the nostalgic nods and classic creature effects. However, it’s questionable whether the film offers enough originality or depth to captivate a broader audience.

Is it worth a watch?

Alien: Romulus is visually impressive but, ultimately, it lacks the heart and innovation to be considered a truly great Alien film.

If you're a fan of the franchise, it's worth a watch on the big screen for the visual experience alone. However, those unfamiliar with the Alien universe might find themselves wanting more.