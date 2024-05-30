Gangster ghostbuster struggles with destiny in The Chosen One

The Chosen One introduces us to Ah Jie (Zong Zijie), a streetwise gangster who also happens to possess the inconvenient ability to see and banish ghosts.

Title: The Chosen One 流氓驱魔师

Language: Mandarin, with English and Chinese subtitles

Release date: May 30, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Director: Lim Suat Yen

Starring: Zong Zijie, Kuo Shu-yao, Angel Lim, Gurmit Singh

Genre: Horror, comedy, drama

Rating: PG13

Score: ✓✓✓

The Chosen One introduces us to Ah Jie (Zong Zijie), a streetwise gangster who also happens to possess the inconvenient ability to see and banish ghosts.

Preferring petty crime to paranormal investigations, Ah Jie finds his carefully constructed world turned upside down when paranormal vlogger Sora Ma (Angel Lim) arrives, documenting a series of spooky events that lead back to him.

Forced to confront his destiny, Ah Jie must choose between the familiar comfort of his gangster life and embracing his powers to protect those he cares about.

Hits

Acting

Newcomer Zong proves to be a natural on screen, imbuing Ah Jie with a roguish charm that makes him instantly likeable despite his flaws. He handles both the comedic and dramatic beats of the role with ease, displaying a natural chemistry with Kuo Shu-yao that makes their characters' romance feel believable and engaging.

Adding to the film's lighthearted appeal is Gurmit Singh, who delivers consistent laughs as a supporting character. While his brand of humour occasionally feels out of sync with the film's more serious moments, it's hard to deny his comedic talent.

Direction

For a significant portion of its runtime, The Chosen One showcases a clear and confident directorial vision. Lim Suat Yen demonstrates a knack for building suspense and crafting genuinely creepy sequences, particularly when showcasing ghosts from a bygone era.

Audience Appeal

The Chosen One doesn't take itself too seriously and makes for a fun watch. While not particularly terrifying, the film offers enough chills to keep audiences engaged.

Misses

Storyline

The most significant flaw in The Chosen One lies in its jarring plot twist.

What begins as a cohesive, character-driven narrative about a reluctant hero embracing his destiny takes a sharp turn midway through, introducing elements that feel entirely out of place.

This tonal whiplash leaves the audience disoriented and ultimately diminishes the impact of the film's emotional climax. The sudden shift suggests that the filmmakers may have tried to cram two separate ideas into one movie, ultimately harming the overall coherence and effectiveness of the story.

Additionally, while Zong and Kuo deliver strong performances, Lim as Sora Ma feels underutilised. The script fails to flesh out her backstory or motivations, leaving her like a missed opportunity for a more compelling female character.

Production Value

While the film generally boasts decent production values, the visual effects are disappointingly inconsistent.

The CGI used to create the ghosts is generally passable, but a crucial scene, noticeably filmed against a green screen, looks incredibly out of place and undermines the film's visual appeal.

Is it worth a watch?

The Chosen One is a frustratingly uneven film.

While it benefits from strong performances by Zong and Kuo, moments of inspired direction, and an entertaining blend of genres, these positives are overshadowed by a muddled script and inconsistent production values.

If you're seeking a lighthearted horror-comedy with a dash of romance and aren't overly concerned with narrative coherence, The Chosen One might provide a fun, if forgettable, night out.

However, discerning viewers seeking a truly satisfying cinematic experience might want to consider other options.