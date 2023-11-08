Young actor Ivan Lo didn't realise he said 'yes' to Money No Enough 3

Ivan Lo will play the role of Jack Neo’s son, Ian, in Money No Enough 3.

A little over 15 years since the last instalment of Money No Enough, a third sequel is finally in the works and will likely hit the silver screens during Chinese New Year.

Money No Enough 3 (MNE3) will reunite the three stars of the original movie, Mark Lee, Henry Thia and producer-director Jack Neo – reprising their roles as lifelong pals Ah Hui, Ah Qiang and Ah Huang.

Like all successful sequels, the film will also see some fresh faces in the form of Ivan Lo, 20, and Braven Yeo, 26 – two young actors who were none and one, respectively, when the first instalment screened in cinemas in 1998.

Speaking to TNP during a behind-the-scenes peek on the movie set recently, Lo, who will play Neo’s son Ian in the movie, said he didn’t even know he was going to be a part of the film franchise when he accepted the role.

“The casting director told me about an upcoming movie, and (asked) if I wanted to be a part of it. Initially, they didn't tell me what movie it was because they were trying to keep it under wraps,” explained Lo, a former child actor who has featured in local films We Not Naughty (2012) and My Dog Dou Dou (2012).

“When I found out later on, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I landed myself such an amazing opportunity... It's an honour to be able to be part of this.”

Money No Enough 3 reunites the original movie stars, producer-director Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

Yeo, 26, who plays Thia’s son Roy in the film, said the filming experience so far has been “surreal”.

“It's a very surreal thing for me because growing up, we always watched Jack Neo's films,” he said.

“Acting in one of his films now is a dream come true.”

Released 25 years ago, Money No Enough grossed $5.8 million in Singapore, outperforming many Hollywood and Hong Kong productions here.

Its record-setting box office at the time destroyed the myth that Singaporeans would never pay to watch a local movie.

Money No Enough 2 (2008) was directed by and starred Neo alongside co-stars Lee and Thia, with the three playing new characters. It was also a hit, earning $4.8 million locally.

The third thematic instalment will continue to revolve around financial issues and problems faced by Singaporeans, personified by the three main characters.

In MNE3, their time-tested beliefs are challenged by the younger generation as they grapple with debts, shady businesses, and desperate measures.