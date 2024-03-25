Cameron Diaz welcomes second child with musician husband Benji Madden

Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their second child on Instagram on March 23.

American actress Cameron Diaz has become a mother again at 51.

Diaz and her American musician husband Benji Madden, 45, announced the arrival of their second child, son Cardinal, on their Instagram accounts on March 23.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here,” the proud parents wrote in a joint post.

They added: “We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours.”

The star of the Charlie’s Angels movies (2000 and 2003) and the guitarist of rock band Good Charlotte, who married in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, have a four-year-old daughter, Raddix.

The couple did not reveal Cardinal’s date of birth or how he was conceived. They plan to keep him out of the spotlight, just like they have done with their daughter.

“For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute,” wrote Diaz and Madden.

The Instagram post also featured a colourful drawing with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”

Diaz, whose last big-screen outing was in the 2014 musical film Annie, told CBS News in 2022 that she had taken a break from acting to focus on other projects.

Being a mother to her then two-year-old daughter was her main priority, the actress said to the American broadcaster.

Diaz will reunite with Annie co-star Jamie Foxx for Back In Action, an upcoming action-comedy film that will be streamed on Netflix.