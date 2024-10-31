Diana Danielle divorces Farid Kamil a year after reconciling

Malaysian actress Diana Danielle (right) has filed for divorce from her Malaysian actor husband Farid Kamil (left) yet again, just a year after reconciling with him.

KUALA LUMPUR – A year after reconciling with her husband, Malaysian actor Farid Kamil, Malaysian singer-actress Diana Danielle is filing for divorce once again.

In an Instagram update on Oct 28, she announced her decision: “I have decided to officially separate from my husband and will be filing for divorce.”

However, the 32-year-old declined to disclose the reason for the split.

She wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story: “No, I will not explain why. Maybe he will as usual with flowers and rings and empty promises. Have a nice life.”

She later added again on Instagram: “Reconciliation is not for everyone. Let me go. Thank you.”

Diana’s lawyer confirmed the news on Oct 29 and said he has been informed to file for divorce on behalf of his client.

This is the second time Diana has filed for divorce from Farid, 43.

The pair were legally divorced on Aug 10, 2023, but reconciled days later on Aug 31. Farid and Diana, who first married on Nov 3, 2012, share two children: Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, nine. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK