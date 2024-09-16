Fattah Amin shocked by wife Fazura’s divorce filing

Nur Fazura was reportedly seen at the Syariah Court in Petaling, Selangor, to file for divorce against Fattah Amin.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actor Fattah Amin found out through social media that his actress wife Nur Fazura had filed for divorce, reported Malay language portal mStar.

Fattah, 34, was shocked when he learnt about the application “after it went viral”, he told mStar.

“Moreover, without any doubt, I still love Fazura and want to stress that there is no other woman in my life as has been speculated on social media,” he added.

On Sept 13, Fazura – also known as Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, 40 – was reportedly seen at the Syariah Court in Petaling, Selangor, to file for divorce against Fattah.

Fazura and Fattah tied the knot on Nov 27, 2017, and they have a three-year-old daughter.

The celebrity couple starred in the movie Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah (2024), a spin-off of the popular action-adventure film Mat Kilau (2022).

Previously, there were rumours that their marriage was on the rocks, but Fazura insisted that all was well.

Fattah also said then that the reason he seldom posts pictures with his wife on social media was due to his busy work schedule. He added that he was unaware of the gossip regarding their marriage.

The actor urged the public to pray for their marriage after his wife’s divorce filing.

“I humbly ask for your well-wishes and support so that all our affairs can be facilitated and resolved amicably and peacefully,” he said.

“I also hope that there will be no interference from other parties that could further complicate this situation.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK