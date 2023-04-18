Former child actress Xu Jiao flaunts bubble butt on social media

Talk about all grown up.

Chinese actress Xu Jiao, who played Stephen Chow's adorable son in the 2008 sci-fi comedy CJ7, has blossomed into a fine young lady.



With, uhm, a conspicuously perky figure.

Xu is now 25 and took to her Weibo account recently to flaunt her figure.

In a couple of mirror selfies, Xu shows off her toned butt while wearing a pair of grey tights.

Her secret? “Genes are quite important,” she says. “Your butt has to already be meaty from the start.”

Here’s to good genes, then.