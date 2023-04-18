 Former child actress Xu Jiao flaunts bubble butt on social media, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Former child actress Xu Jiao flaunts bubble butt on social media

Former child actress Xu Jiao flaunts bubble butt on social media
PHOTOS: XU JIAO/WEIBO
Apr 18, 2023 07:27 pm

Talk about all grown up.

Chinese actress Xu Jiao, who played Stephen Chow's adorable son in the 2008 sci-fi comedy CJ7, has blossomed into a fine young lady.

With, uhm, a conspicuously perky figure. 

Xu is now 25 and took to her Weibo account recently to flaunt her figure.

In a couple of mirror selfies, Xu shows off her toned butt while wearing a pair of grey tights.

Her secret? “Genes are quite important,” she says. “Your butt has to already be meaty from the start.”

Here’s to good genes, then. 

Videos of the graphic incident showed that the couple was pulled high into the air from the ground by what appears to be a crane.
World

Acrobat in China falls to her death during live performance

Related Stories

US arrests two for setting up Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

Beijing subway drops mandatory Covid-19 mask rule

Employee at Chinese company wins 365 days paid leave at annual dinner

PHOTOS: XU JIAO/WEIBO

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Chinatoned figureactress