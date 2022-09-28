Hong Huifang’s husband Zheng Geping cried when he heard of her Golden Horse nomination

When local actress Hong Huifang’s husband Zheng Geping first heard the news on Tuesday that she had been nominated for Best Leading Actress at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, he cried even though he was in a meeting - much to the shock of those present.

The actor also shed happy tears when he spoke to a Lianhe Zaobao reporter after the announcement.

Hong, 61, who takes on her first leading feature film role in upcoming movie Ajoomma, is the first Singaporean actress to be nominated in the best actress category at the Taiwan awards, which will be handed out on Nov 19 in Taipei.

Zheng, 58, who has been married to Hong for 28 years, said: “I was really moved to know that she was shortlisted. She has been working very hard for so many years in the industry. No matter what role, she tries her best to play it.”

For Ajoomma, which was nominated for four awards in total, Hong put on 6kg to play the role of a middle-aged woman who is obsessed with K-dramas and travels solo to South Korea on an adventure.

Director He Shuming is up for Best New Director as well as Best Original Screenplay with co-writer Kris Ong, while veteran South Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie opens in Singapore on Oct 27.

Hong too had shed tears of joy with He when they received the nomination news together.

On Wednesday, she posted on Instagram, writing: “In my nearly 40-year acting career, today is another milestone. The Golden Horse Award nomination is like a shot in the arm, which gives me more energy and courage to continue moving forward.”

Although Zheng is arguably the more successful half of the Mediacorp celebrity couple - he has received more Star Awards in his own 35 years in the business than his wife - he is happy that it is her turn to shine.

He said: “I’ve always wanted her to have a chance to go on stage to receive an award. It’s my turn to support her and I hope Singaporeans will clap for her.”

Their two children, who are also actors, posted on Instagram Stories after the news broke.

Daughter Tay Ying, 26, congratulated her mum by reposting her nomination, while son Calvert Tay, 22, wrote: “This goes to show (what) is deserved will be delivered. So proud of you, ma.”

Hong’s celebrity pals also celebrated her accolade, with actress Chen Xiuhuan, 56, writing on Instagram: “You are amazing and I am so happy and proud of you. So touched that I am crying.”

Congratulations for the movie have poured in from other show business friends, including Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, who won the same award in 2019 for Wet Season, and Singaporean director Boo Junfeng.