Hong Kong actor Aarif Rahman discloses he is married

Aarif Rahman said he tied the knot with his wife overseas after dating for a few years.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer-actor Aarif Rahman has disclosed that he is married, days after he and his mother were spotted with a woman whom the media said looked like Moka Fang, Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok’s wife.

Aarif, 36, said at a media event on Tuesday that the woman was his wife’s good friend.

“I got married a few months ago and wanted to keep it low-profile,” he said, sporting a wedding band on his ring finger. “But since there was talk that I have a new girlfriend when she is just a friend, it would not be appropriate if I did not react to it.”

Aarif said he tied the knot with his wife overseas after dating for a few years. He added that she is a non-celebrity who is five years younger than him.

The singer-actor, who is of Arab, Malay and Chinese descent, declined to comment on whether his wife has returned to Hong Kong with him, adding that she is also of mixed parentage like him.

Aarif, who is dubbed “Little Wang Leehom” due to his resemblance to the Taiwanese-American singer, said he and his wife do not plan to have children yet.

They are enjoying married life, but he has not taken her on a honeymoon trip as he has been busy with work.

Aarif, who is known for acting in Hong Kong movie Echoes Of The Rainbow (2010) and Chinese period drama The Empress Of China (2014 to 2015), recently took part in Chinese acting reality television show Memories Beyond Horizon (2022 to 2023).

He was previously romantically linked to Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, 41, his co-star in The Empress Of China and romantic comedy One Night Surprise (2013).

But the rumour was laid to rest after Fan confirmed that she was dating Chinese actor Li Chen in 2015.

Fan and Li broke up in 2019.