Japanese indie film takes a poignant look at loss and grief

Last Shadow At First Light follows 16-year-old Ami's (Mihaya Shirata) journey from Singapore to Japan in search of her missing mother.

Title: Last Shadow At First Light

Release Date: May 9, 2024 (exclusively at The Projector)

Director: Nicole Midori Woodford

Starring: Masatoshi Nagase, Mariko Tsutsui, Mihaya Shirata, Peter Yu

Genre: Drama, supernatural

Rating: PG13

Score: ✓✓✓✓

Last Shadow At First Light is a poignant exploration of loss, grief and the healing power of connection, set against the backdrop of Japan's post-tsunami landscape.

Directed by Nicole Midori Woodford, the film follows the journey of 16-year-old Ami (Mihaya Shirata) from Singapore to Japan in search of her missing mother.

Along the way, she is joined by her cynical uncle and together, they navigate haunted landscapes and haunting memories to uncover the truth about Ami's mother.

Hits

Storyline:

The movie has a compelling narrative that weaves together elements of family drama, road movie and supernatural aspects to make for an engaging watch.

On top of that, the characters are well-developed, with layers of emotional depth that add richness to the narrative, particularly in exploring themes of loss and acceptance.

According to Woodford, the film was inspired in part by her grandmother’s experience in surviving the atomic bomb at the end of World War II.

“She was living with me and my family for a while at a time when I was going through something quite traumatic myself, and she told me her own story of how she moved forward,” shared Woodford. “It got me very curious about survivor’s guilt and having to relive trauma in a repetitive way.”

Acting:

Masatoshi Nagase’s embodiment of the moody, introverted uncle, and newcomer Mihaya Shirata’s portrayal of Ami's unwavering resolve come together beautifully. Their chemistry is palpable, enhancing the believability of their relationship as uncle and niece.

“I think Mihaya deserves all the credit for drilling herself, and having someone with experience like Nagase-san helped because he understood the bare bones of the relationship, even though we didn’t do any rehearsals except on set,” said Woodford. “Most of what you see in the film is the first take.”

Direction:

Cinematography, editing and sound are utilised to great effect, enhancing the storytelling and immersing the audience in the film's world.

Although there is a supernatural element to the story, and the way some scenes were shot are reminiscent of horror tropes, Last Shadow At First Light never feels like a horror movie.

“I like to mix genres in my works,” said Woodford. “I like to approach a family drama with aspects of the supernatural, a little bit of magical realism. I see things in a slightly more metaphysical way.”

Production value:

The visual effects are seamless and enhance the viewing experience, particularly in depicting the trauma left behind by the tsunami on the people who remain.

The use of light streaks during the supernatural moments in the film, as depicted in the movie’s poster, adds an aura of mysticism without delving too deeply into a realm of disbelief.

“I'm sensitive to energies and how we approach space. I feel like landscapes have souls, so I tried to capture the soul of the landscape,” shared Woodford.

Misses

Audience Appeal:

While the film may appeal to fans of Japanese indie dramas, it may not resonate with all audiences due to its arthouse approach.

That said, the themes of the movie are more universal in nature. If you can overcome the barrier of the story's slow burn, you will get to enjoy the good parts it has to offer.

Is It Worth A Watch?

Last Shadow At First Light is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant film. Its exploration of grief and resilience makes it a compelling watch, despite its slower pace and introspective tone.

While the film may not appeal to all audiences, it is a thought-provoking and beautifully crafted work that fans of Japanese cinema and those interested in thought-provoking dramas are sure to enjoy.