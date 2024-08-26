Louis Koo warns about scalper tickets to his birthday bash

Louis Koo hosted 60 tables of guests and fans for his birthday celebration in 2023 in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong actor-producer Louis Koo has urged his fans not to be duped by scalpers reselling tickets to his upcoming birthday bash.

Koo, who turns 54 on Oct 21, usually holds a celebration in October. He hosted 60 tables of guests and fans in 2023 in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

The actor recently starred in the action crime thriller Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (2024).

He will be holding the upcoming celebration at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on Oct 19. It is his 30th year in show business and his mother will also be attending the bash.

According to the Hong Kong media, his fan club members are charged HK$300 (S$50) a ticket, while non-members are charged HK$500. The 500 slots were snapped up soon after they opened for registration, with more than 300 fans said to be on the waiting list.

However, Koo’s birthday party has turned into “a business opportunity” for scalpers. They have touted tickets on Chinese social media platforms for up to 26,800 yuan (S$4,890), and claiming that the buyers have the chance to take photos with the star.

Koo’s agency took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Aug 23 to set the record straight.

“Tickets for Louis Koo’s Birthday Party 2024 are registered with real names and are not transferable. Registration has already been closed due to full capacity,” it said on Koo’s Weibo account.

“Our company and Mr Koo have never authorised or worked with any person or company to act as an agent to handle the tickets for Louis Koo’s Birthday Party 2024. Our company hereby reminds all parties not to be deceived by these posts.”