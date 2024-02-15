Marvel unveils Fantastic Four cast

Marvel announced the cast of the new The Fantastic Four movie via a retro Valentine's Day image on Instagram.

Marvel Studios has found its Fantastic Four.

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, 48, from The Mandalorian (2019 to present) and The Last Of Us (2023 to present), will head the group as the stretchy Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic).

Oscar-nominated English actress Vanessa Kirby, 35, from the Mission: Impossible films (2018 and 2023), is Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman).

British actor Joseph Quinn, 30, who appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things (2016 to present), will play Sue’s brother Johnny Storm (the Human Torch).

American actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 46, who won an Emmy for The Bear (2022 to present), rounds up the cast as Ben Grimm (the Thing).

Marvel unveiled the superhero quartet on Feb 14 on Instagram with a retro illustration of the actors.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four,” Marvel announced in the post.

The playful image showed the four in their iconic blue-and-white costumes. According to trade publication Variety, the 1960s setting could be a hint that The Fantastic Four movie will be set in that era.

The Fantastic Four is the first superhero team created by comic-book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The group made its debut in November 1961.

They were previously brought to the big screen in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer. The superheroes were played by Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis.

The 2015 reboot with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell was a critical and commercial failure.

While the upcoming film’s plot is under wraps, the foursome – in the comics – are astronauts who become superbeings after coming into contact with cosmic rays in space.

Reed gains the ability to stretch himself. Sue, Reed’s girlfriend, can manipulate light to become invisible and cast powerful force fields. Johnny can turn his body into fire that gives him the ability to fly. Ben gets super strength, but is transformed into a giant rock-like creature.

Matt Shakman, who directed Marvel’s hit 2021 series WandaVision, will helm the new film. It is set for release on July 25, 2025.