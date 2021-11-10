Movie review: The Addams Family 2

Many jokes fall flat in the unexciting sequel to The Addams Family.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG)

Judging from the lifeless, soulless and witless sequel to the 2019 animated comedy film, which opens in cinemas tomorrow, the franchise is in dire need of fresh blood.

Failing which, the Addams family ought to rest in peace for not being kooky and spooky enough any more.

Distraught that their daughter Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) is drifting apart from them, Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) decide to reclaim some family bonding time by going on a family vacation across America.

The road trip premise feels like a rerun of 2018's Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, which makes it doubly dated.

Many jokes fall flat, and the storyline is disappointingly safe.

Wednesday was the star of the first movie, so naturally she takes centre stage here. But to have a subplot where the alienated adolescent is possibly adopted is too much of a stretch.

Empty calories fill up the rest of The Addams Family 2. Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) is transmutating into an octopus. Cousin Itt pops in and out for no good reason. And the requisite bad guy is as lame as can be.

Frankly, this is quite a torture to sit through - and not in the intended Addams kind of way. - JEANMARIE TAN

score : 2/5