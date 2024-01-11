M'sia star Rosyam Nor apologises for brothel remark

Rosyam Nor urges to public to listen to the podcast in its entirety before drawing conclusions.

Malaysia star Rosyam Nor on Jan 9 issued an apology for his remark that the country needed brothels for foreigners to curtail the number of rape cases.

The 57-year-old actor-producer said his words had been taken out of context and misinterpreted. His remark was part of a podcast Hitam Putih Kehidupan (Facts Of Life) that was uploaded to the Suhan Channel on TikTok.

Rosyam was quoted to have said that brothels should be available for the “convenience” of male foreigners, especially those who have left their wives back home.

The remark, which went viral, was condemned by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. “The proposal must be opposed by every sector of society,” he said in a statement issued on Jan 9.

In his apology, Rosyam said he did not expect the matter to blow up.

"Actually, it was for a podcast on the Suhan Channel. It was a discussion, so I feel it is better if everyone watches the video in entirety to see what was being discussed.

"Thank you for being mindful and alert towards the surroundings and situations. Once again, I apologise for what was said and for what happened."