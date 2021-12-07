Oscar winners unite for climate warning comedy Don’t Look Up

(From left) Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up.

NEW YORK – Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie Don’t Look Up.

In the Netflix film which premieres on Dec 24, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet.

But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep’s President Janie Orlean.

“I think the big trick is we want you to laugh... The great thing about test screening the movie was right, left wing were all laughing,” McKay said at the film’s premiere on Sunday night.

“The commonality we’re going for here is like, what have we done to each other? I mean, this polarisation and this nonsense like, come on, can’t we get back to basics? So, it’s kind of political and then, at the same time, completely not political.”

(From left): Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Adam McKay. GETTY FOR NETFLIX

Streep, whose character’s first reaction to the bad news is “to sit tight and assess”, said the movie’s message was simple: “Look up... we know what’s coming and we know we can do something about it.”

The comedy sees DiCaprio and Lawrence’s characters desperately try to get their message across and kicking off a media campaign.

“I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift,” said DiCaprio, himself a vocal environmental campaigner.