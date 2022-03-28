 Oscars: Coda wins best picture in a streaming first , Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Oscars: Coda wins best picture in a streaming first

Oscars: Coda wins best picture in a streaming first
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for Coda. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 28, 2022 11:56 am

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - Heartwarming movie Coda, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27), the first time a streaming service took home the film industry's biggest prize.

Coda was released by Apple TV+, which beat Netflix's contender The Power Of The Dog and other entries from traditional Hollywood studios.

Singer Lady Gaga and actress Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby – who can hear – as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.

"I really want to thank the academy for recognising a movie of love and family at this difficult time that we need today," producer Patrick Wachsberger said in front of the film’s cast stood on stage.

Will Smith hits at Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022.
Movies

Coda’s surprise Best Picture win overshadowed by The Slap

Related Stories

Oscars red carpet: Best, worst and under-dressed

Oscars: Jessica Chastain wins best actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Oscars: Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in King Richard

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

oscarsAWARDS AND PRIZESMovies