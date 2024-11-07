Red One: A Christmas movie for action junkies

Chris Evans' back must hurt from how hard he had to carry Dwayne Johnson in this buddy-cop Christmas flick.

Title: Red One

Release date: November 7, 2024

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes

Director: Jake Kasdan

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, KIernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J. K. Simmons

Genre: Action/Adventure, Comedy

Rating: PG13 (some violence)

Score: ✓✓✓ out of five

Ho, ho, hold up! Forget snowy landscapes and heartwarming carols, this Christmas, Santa’s been kidnapped, and it's up to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris "Captain America" Evans to save the day (and the holidays) in Red One.

This action-comedy throws out the traditional Christmas movie playbook and instead delivers a high-octane, globe-trotting adventure that’s as chaotic as it is entertaining.

When Santa Claus – Code Name: Red One – goes missing, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must reluctantly partner with the world’s most notorious bounty hunter (Evans) to track him down.

Hits

Storyline:

Red One's plot is as preposterous as it sounds, but it fully embraces its absurdity.

While the "saving Christmas" trope is familiar, the execution is refreshingly unconventional and avoids being overly sentimental.

The fast-paced narrative keeps you engaged, and while the film doesn't offer any profound insights, it delivers a light-hearted and escapist adventure perfect for the holiday season.

Direction:

Jake Kasdan, known for his work on the Jumanji sequels, keeps the energy high and the jokes flowing. He effectively balances the action and comedy, creating a film that’s both thrilling and hilarious.

The action sequences are well-choreographed and visually impressive. The pacing is generally good, though a few scenes could have benefited from tighter editing.

Audience Appeal:

This film is squarely aimed at families looking for a fun and action-packed holiday movie experience. It's light-hearted and easily digestible, avoiding complex themes or social commentary.

The humour is broad and accessible, although some of the jokes might be more appealing to younger audiences.

Misses

Acting:

While Chris Evans delivers a believable and charismatic performance that largely carries the film, Dwayne Johnson unfortunately falls back on his usual one-note, stoic action hero persona.

It's a shame, considering J. K. Simmons' character, even while unconscious for a significant portion of the film, exudes far more charisma.

Evans' own believable performance thankfully salvages Johnson's rather boring portrayal and keeps the buddy-cop dynamic somewhat afloat. Lucy Liu, as with many of the supporting cast, is sadly underutilised.

Production Value:

Red One boasts impressive production values overall. However, the CGI, while generally well-executed in creating fantastical worlds and exciting action sequences, is occasionally excessive and detracts from the realism.

The costumes and sets, though sometimes bordering on caricature, add to the film’s over-the-top aesthetic, but aren't particularly memorable.

The music complements the mood and tone, blending festive Christmas themes with heart-pounding action scores, yet doesn't offer anything particularly innovative.

Is it worth a watch?

Red One isn't a cinematic masterpiece and suffers from Johnson's predictable performance. However, thanks to Evans' charm, the film delivers on its promise of entertaining escapism with plenty of action and holiday cheer.

If you can overlook the predictable plot, the over-the-top CGI, and Johnson's one-note acting, there's still some fun to be had. Those seeking a thought-provoking film, should look elsewhere.

But if you're simply seeking a mindless, action-packed Christmas romp, Red One might just do the trick.