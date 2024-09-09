Sora Ma reveals son’s photo on his full-month celebration

Guests who attended the celebration included local actor-producer Zheng Geping (left) and actor Brandon Wong.

Actress Sora Ma revealed her baby boy Skye’s face for the first time as he turned a month old.

Ma, who gave birth to her son on Aug 8, posted on social media on Sept 7 several photos of his full-month celebration, writing: “We’ve graduated from the post-partum care centre.”

In the photos, the Singapore-based Malaysian actress carried Skye, who was sound asleep despite being surrounded by guests.

In addition to staff from the care centre, guests who attended the celebration included local actor-producer Zheng Geping, actor Brandon Wong, singer Tay Kewei and songwriting-producing twins Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song.

Ma, 40, told news portal 8World that the celebration was held earlier at the centre on Aug 31, and she has moved back to her newly completed home on Sept 4.

She shared another glimpse of her baby in a video clip posted on Sept 8, which was captioned: “Home sweet home.”

The clip began with Ma cradling her baby bump and looking at a baby cot, before showing Skye in it, wide awake.

The actress tied the knot with her husband, who is not from the entertainment industry, in October 2021 and held a wedding ceremony in July 2022.

She announced her pregnancy on the first day of Chinese New Year in February 2024 and revealed a month later that her baby was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation.