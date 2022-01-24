Spider-Man: No Way Home swings to sixth-highest grossing movie in history
LOS ANGELES - Add another notch on Spider-Man: No Way Home's long list of box office achievements.
Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with US$1.69 billion (S$2.27 billion) at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed Jurassic World (US$1.67 billion) and The Lion King (US$1.66 billion) to secure that spot.
Now in its sixth weekend of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home returned to the No. 1 slot in North America, adding US$14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with US$27.7 million overseas.
The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighborhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated US$721 million at the domestic box office and US$970.1 million internationally.
Outside of the United States, where No Way Home ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the UK - Holland's birthplace - amassing US$116 million to date.
Other top-earning territories include Mexico with US$73.4 million, South Korea with US$60.6 million and France with US$59.9 million. It's notable that No Way Home has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.
