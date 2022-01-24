 Spider-Man: No Way Home swings to sixth-highest grossing movie in history, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings to sixth-highest grossing movie in history

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings to sixth-highest grossing movie in history
Zendaya (left) and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.PHOTO: 2021 MARVEL
Jan 24, 2022 09:09 am

LOS ANGELES - Add another notch on Spider-Man: No Way Home's long list of box office achievements.

Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with US$1.69 billion (S$2.27 billion) at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed Jurassic World (US$1.67 billion) and The Lion King (US$1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Now in its sixth weekend of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home returned to the No. 1 slot in North America, adding US$14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with US$27.7 million overseas.

The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighborhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated US$721 million at the domestic box office and US$970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the United States, where No Way Home ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the UK - Holland's birthplace - amassing US$116 million to date.

Other top-earning territories include Mexico with US$73.4 million, South Korea with US$60.6 million and France with US$59.9 million. It's notable that No Way Home has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving his SUV when his vehicle collided with a red car in Los Angeles.
Movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger in four-car crash

Related Stories

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho in talks for sci-fi film with actor Robert Pattinson

Director Joss Whedon breaks silence, denies threatening Gal Gadot's career

Ah Girls Go Army puts gender twist on Jack Neo's military series

More On This Topic
Spider-Man: No Way Home tops 2021 Singapore box office
Spider-Man: No Way Home is more fan service than story, but has its moments

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesBOX OFFICE