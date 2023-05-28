Stars and fans 'roll out' for world premiere of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts at Marina Bay Sands

(From left) Marina Bay Sands' Chief operating officer Paul Town, director Steven Caple Jr, cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe, producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

Throngs of super fans of the Transformers franchise turned out to catch a glimpse of the stars and producers of the latest blockbuster movie, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts on Saturday evening (May 27).

Cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe walked the red carpet outside the ArtScience Museum along with long-time Transformers showrunners and producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

YouTube star David Dobrik was one of hundreds of content creators who specially flew into town to celebrate the premiere as well as local media personalities, including influencer and car enthusiast Naomi Neo.

Several fans turned up with their personal Transformers collectible figures and merchandise and some were lucky enough to get the movie's stars to sign them.

YouTube star David Dobrik (left) and local influencer Naomi Neo (right) talking to fans. PHOTOS: TNP

A passing shower got people running for shelter just before the stars were due to hit the red carpet but spirits were not dampened.

Fortunately, the skies cleared and the red carpet event ended on a high as guests and spectators surrounding the ArtScience Museum and across Marina Bay were treated to a three-and-a-half minute-long laser and light show.

Pyrotechnics gave the entire audio-visual creation some extra flair as they illuminated the bay area.

PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

This is the first time Singapore is hosting a world premiere of a Hollywood blockbuster since the pandemic.

The Lion City is a special location for Transformers fans.

In March, life-sized statues of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal were unveiled at Gardens by the Bay as part of a world tour in a lead-up to the upcoming blockbuster film.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is the seventh installment in the world-renowned Transformers live-action movie franchise.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, it will take movie fans on a 90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and Maximals who come together to fight the Terrorcons in an existing battle for Earth.