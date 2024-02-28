Taiwanese stars Jimmy Lin and Chiling Lin were kindy buddies

Singer-actor Jimmy Lin Chih-ying and model-actress Chiling Lin recently revealed that their friendship dates back more than 40 years.

Singer-actor Jimmy Lin Chih-ying and model-actress Chiling Lin have similar Chinese names and are known in the Taiwanese entertainment industry for their youthful good looks.

The duo, both 49, recently revealed that their friendship actually dates back more than 40 years, while making a rare appearance together as brand ambassadors for health food company Aicom at a promotional event in Taichung, Taiwan. She shared photos of the event on social media on Feb 27.

She addressed him as “senior” on stage, and was asked by event host Chen Ming-chu why she did so.

Jimmy Lin, who is one month older than Chiling Lin, asked her if he could reveal the reason and she agreed.

“Let me tell you a secret,” he said. “Both of us were kindergarten classmates.”

Chen, 35, joked that this was the “reveal of the century”, adding that she has followed the two idols since she was young.

At the event, Chiling Lin also asked Jimmy Lin for parenting advice, as she has a two-year-old son with her Japanese actor-husband Akira, 42, a member of J-pop group Exile.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Lin is married to former model-actress Kelly Chen, 40, and they have three sons – Kimi, 14, and eight-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

“We have fixed schedules for meals, homework, exercise, leisure and sleeping for the children,” he said. “In addition to developing habits, it also teaches them the concept of punctuality, so they will be able to plan and organise their time when they grow up.”