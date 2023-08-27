Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a delight for the senses

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG)

99 mins, opens on Thursday

3 stars

Amid a wave of reboots and revamps, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem emerges as a fine example of how to breathe new life into a beloved franchise.

With vibrant characters voiced by an ensemble cast, a zestful soundtrack, captivating visual effects, an action-packed plot and emotional scenes, it shatters any notion of series fatigue – all the while brimming with nostalgia.

The computer-animated superhero movie rejuvenates the decades-old legacy of its titular quartet, who remain as endearing as ever. It's like the Turtles took a dip in ooze and emerged with an extra dose of charisma. Director Jeff Rowe skillfully injects life into these iconic characters while taking audiences on an exhilarating odyssey.

In this charming installment, the Turtles find themselves in an unlikely alliance with April, a spunky teenager and aspiring journalist, to save humanity from impending doom. But is a world that has shunned you still worth saving?

It's not all just butt-kicking and shell-cracking as the Turtles also grapple with real-life teenage struggles. From navigating life with their overprotective rat father, Splinter (Jackie Chan), to forging their own identities, Mutant Mayhem captures the essence of being an adolescent trying to find their place in a chaotic universe.

A distinct art style and unique animation allows Mutant Mayhem to stand out from its counterparts in the genre. The retro vibes are magnified by how the film is peppered with pop culture references that will leave viewers grinning from ear to ear. But while these homages add a sprinkle of fun and laughter, they might verge slightly into overkill, though detracting minimally from the overall entertainment the movie delivers.

This excitement is further amped up by a pulse-pounding score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The harmonious blend of dynamic melodies and emotive tunes are in perfect harmony with Mutant Mayhem’s adrenaline-pumping action sequences and sentimental moments.

Beyond the flashy combat scenes and witty banter lies a tapestry of well-woven themes such as found family, acceptance, and belonging. Prepare for some unexpected tugs on your heartstrings as you witness the Turtles' camaraderie amidst their quest for love and glory.

Our verdict? We turtle-ly can’t wait for the sequel.