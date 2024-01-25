Tom Hollander saw Tom Holland's Avengers bonus in payslip wrongly sent to him

LOS ANGELES – British actor and The White Lotus (2021 to present) villain Tom Hollander often gets mistaken for Spider-man star Tom Holland, but occasionally it works in his favour – like when he got the other man’s seven-figure film bonus.

Hollander, who also had turns in Pirates Of The Caribbean (2006 and 2007) and Pride & Prejudice (2005), at one time shared an agent with the younger Marvel star.

This week, the 56-year-old told late night host Seth Meyers that his agency had once emailed him containing a payslip with an “astonishing” sum and labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for his work on one of the Avengers (2012 to 2019) movies.

Holland, who played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starred in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

“I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,“ the actor thought to himself as he opened the missive, he told Meyers.

“It was an astonishing amount of money,” he said.

“It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.

“And it was more money than I’d ever (seen),” he said. “It was a seven-figure sum.”

Hollander was on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote his forthcoming series Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, in which he plays American writer Truman Capote. – AFP