Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts to hold world premiere in Singapore on May 27

Mirage (left, voiced by Pete Davidson) and Anthony Ramos in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

SINGAPORE - Sci-fi action movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will hold its world premiere at Marina Bay Sands on May 27, two weeks ahead of its theatrical release on June 8.

Tickets to the premiere’s red carpet and screening will be offered to winners of a fan art contest, to be held from now till May 21. The theme of the contest is “Autobots, Maximals, Roll Out”.

For details, visit the Facebook events page here.

According to a press release from the film’s distributor UIP, the red carpet - a “public fan event under the stars” - will feature director Steven Caple Jr. as well as showrunners and producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

They will be joined by leads Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, and supporting actor Tobe Nwigwe.

The press release quotes American actress Fishback, 32, as saying: “We have heard all about the amazing Transformers fans and this beautiful city that recently hosted Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal, and I can’t wait to see what you have got in store for us.”

Anthony Ramos (left) and Dominique Fishback in Transformers: Rise of The Beasts UIP

In March, a Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Statues World Tour took place at Gardens by the Bay, featuring life-sized figures of the respective leaders of the Autobots and Maximals.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is the seventh movie in the Transformers film franchise. It is a standalone story and the second spin-off movie after Bumblebee (2018).

The film is set in the 1990s and follows two human researchers, Noah (Ramos) and Elena (Fishback), who find themselves embroiled in a conflict involving factions of the Transformers race, including the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

The first five Transformers films (2007 to 2017) were directed by Michael Bay. Travis Knight directed Bumblebee, while Beasts director Caple Jr. previously helmed boxing drama Creed II (2018).