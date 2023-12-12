Wonka film is a wonderful whimsical treat for all

Wonka (PG)

116 minutes, opens on Dec 6

4 stars

We all know Willy Wonka, the iconic character from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

He's been brought to the big screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in 1971 and 2005, respectively which begs the question, do we need another one?

The answer is a resounding, delightful yes.

While the previous movies were based on the events of Dahl's popular children's book, Wonka delves into the chocolatier's backstory.

Directed by Paul King of the Paddington movies, Wonka is a wonderful tribute to the magical and whimsical world created by Dahl.

Wonka begins with its titular character (Timothée Chalamet) arriving in an unnamed city with nothing but 'A Hatful of Dreams' as he embarks on opening his very own chocolate shop.

It does not take long for him to realise it's not going to be easy when he is immediately conned by a scheming innkeeper, Mrs Scrubbit (Olivia Colman) who tricks him into working in her laundry where he meets a band of allies who were similarly duped.

His plans are also thwarted at every turn by an evil chocolate cartel run by a trio of industry magnates (Paterson Joseph, Mathew Baynton and Matt Lucas) and a corrupt chocoholic police chief (Keegan-Michael Key).

However, Wonka is endlessly optimistic and devises elaborate plans to bring his other-worldly chocolate delights to the people.

The relationships he forms along the way, especially with orphan Noodle (Calah Lane), and the theme of found family are strong, exuding warmth amidst a cold Dickensian winter.

Chalamet is terrific Wonka and probably the most likeable one so far with a pleasant singing voice and a twinkle in his eye.

Hugh Grant is great fun as an Oompa Loompa who will leave you tickled by his little song and dance.

The movie may take away the spite and cruelty in Dahl's story but it's not an unwelcome change. Although the villains are a little caricature-like, it will not stop you from enjoying the film's sugar rush.

Filled with humour, music and a whole lot of heart, it's a cosy film that will be enjoyed by all.