Young stars hope I Not Stupid 3 discourages parents from putting pressure on kids

Zhou Yuchen and Camans Kong star as rivals in Jack Neo's I Not Stupid 3.

The third instalment of Jack Neo's I Not Stupid franchise once again highlights the pressures faced by children in the Singapore education system.

While the spotlight is on unreasonable parents, the children are the heart of the movie.

Taking on the roles of friends-turned-rivals are Camans Kong and Zhou Yuchen, who play Jayden and Zi Hao, two primary school pupils who are both pressured by their mothers (played by Jae Liew and Hu Jing) to be their school's top student.

With Camans hailing from Malaysia and Yuchen from China, neither are familiar with Singapore's education system.

However, they were able to connect with their characters, especially during the more emotional moments.

"My favourite scene was when I stood on stage talking about my character's mum and tearing up while delivering a long English monologue," Yuchen, 11, told TNP.

"The car crash scene was intense," said Camans, 13. "I won't spoil it, but it involved a crying scene in which my character was slapped by his mum."

For Camans, he could also relate to his character's struggles with meeting his mother's high expectations.

"In the show, Jayden's mum is a Tiger Mum," he said. "In real life, my mum is too."

"I feel like I am like my character in the sense that I like to cry," chirped Yuzhen.

Despite the rivalry and tension their characters share on screen, the duo displayed a playful camaraderie and shared the fun they had on set during the one-and-a-half months they spent shooting the movie.

"Xiao Pang (Joseph Ng) and I often pranked each other and the crew," shared Yuchen.

"Sometimes we would challenge ourselves to perform pranks too. Once, we played a 'kissing' challenge in front of everyone, it was really hilarious."

The two young actors fondly shared how they planned a surprise birthday party for their co-star.

They also giggled while recounting how they peeped in on Joseph while he was changing in the actor's lounge.

Although they are young, the two understand the film's message and hope it will have an impact on the audience.

"I feel I will be able to share my school pressures with my mother and she can understand me better," said Camans.

"I hope the film will show parents that sometimes they can be too harsh and not realise it," said Yuchen.

"Hopefully, the film will remind parents of the importance of balance so it can help to reduce pressure on the children."