Aliff-Bella divorce finalised, she does not want his money

Bella Astillah speaking to local media outside the Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur.PHOTO: HARIAN METRO/YOUTUBE
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 14, 2024 09:34 am

The divorce process between Singapore-born singer-actor Aliff Aziz, 33, and Malaysian actress Bella Astillah, 30, was finalised on June 13 at the Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Bella, who was granted full custody, did not claim any alimony or child support, according to Harian Metro.

"I am thankful it is all over. I hope this is the last time I have to appear in court," she told local media.

"The most valuable possessions are my children, I do not need his money. My focus now is to move on and raise my children."

Aliff and Bella, who got married in 2016, have two children, Mohd Ayden Adrean, six, and Ara Adreanna, three.

The Singaporean was on March 9 caught by Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department, which detains Muslims committing adultery.

Aliff Aziz admitted he had come to the realisation that he could lose his family.
"I am sure everyone is tired of reading about us," said Bella.

"I wish Aliff all the best."

Berita Harian Malaysia reported that Aliff is taking a break from entertainment and he does not think his career will be impacted by the recent events.

