Aliff Aziz refuses to divorce wife despite 11 alleged affairs

Aliff Aziz arriving at the Syariah Court with his mum on April 4.

Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz turned up at Syariah Court of the Federal Territories on April 4 to deny the divorce application his wife filed on March 13.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, said she wants them to divorce amicably.

In the divorce proceeding that took place at noon, Aliff said: "I do not agree. This is not a decision that can be made in a day. I still love my family."

In a press conference Bella held in the evening of April 3, she shared that Aliff in February 2023 proposed that they lived separate lives. He suggested filing for divorce on Feb 14 and March 31 last year.

Bella admitted that she started going out with someone else to get her husband's attention. She claimed Aliff was at the time seeing two other women whom she refused to name.

"He said he no longer had feelings for me. I was caught unawares, I did not know about Ruhainies at the time," Harian Metro quoted Bella as saying.

"I was dispirited. Then the khalwat arrest happened. Only then did I know why Aliff wanted a divorce and did not come home.

"If it happened just once, we can consider it a slip-up. Maybe even forgive him because everyone errs. But if you cheat 11 times, then Syariah Court is the answer."

Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi), which detains Muslims committing adultery, took Aliff into custody on March 9. He was alone with fellow actor Ruhainies in her condo unit.