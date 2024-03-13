Aliff Aziz's wife Bella Astillah files for divorce

Bella Astillah, the 30-year-old wife of Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz has filed for divorce at the Syariah Court of the Federal Territories.

In an interview with the media on March 13, Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, said she wants them to divorce amicably and Aliff will be allowed to see their children whenever he wishes.

Bella filed for an expedited divorce on March 11 and her lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais said Aliff had agreed to the divorce but could not turn up to finalise it because of filming. The divorce is slated to be finalised on April 4.

Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi), which detains Muslims committing adultery, nabbed Aliff and actress Ruhainies on March 9.

"I've given him many chances but no matter what, he is the father of our two children," said Bella.

"The children do not suspect anything amiss. I always give them the excuse that their dad is not around because he has to work."

A production crew member had told Harian Metro that Aliff and Ruhainies, who are the lead stars in the drama series Terjerat, would call each other "baby" on set.

"We didn't expect for the closeness to go beyond the set, extending to the private confines of her home," said the production personnel who wanted to be identified only as Mr Z.

"The crew did remind Aliff not to get too close to his co-star, considering his history. But he insisted that he needed to do what he believed he had to do for his role in the drama series."