All By Myself singer Eric Carmen dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the American rock singer who led Raspberries before becoming a soft rock crooner has died “in his sleep over the weekend”. He was 74.
Raspberries entered the American rock scene in 1972 but split in 1975, after which Carmen went solo.
The band reunited in 2004 for a tour, NYTimes reported.
Carmen's hit single with All By Myself peaked at No. 2.
In the 1980s, he wrote and sang Hungry Eyes, from 1987 film Dirty Dancing.
He is survived by his wife and two children, Clayton and Kathryn.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now