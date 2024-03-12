All By Myself singer Eric Carmen dies at 74

Eric Carmen sang on the Raspberries’ 1972 breakout hit, Go All The Way, before launching a successful solo career as a soft rock crooner.

Eric Carmen, the American rock singer who led Raspberries before becoming a soft rock crooner has died “in his sleep over the weekend”. He was 74.

Raspberries entered the American rock scene in 1972 but split in 1975, after which Carmen went solo.

The band reunited in 2004 for a tour, NYTimes reported.

Carmen's hit single with All By Myself peaked at No. 2.

In the 1980s, he wrote and sang Hungry Eyes, from 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

He is survived by his wife and two children, Clayton and Kathryn.