BigBang’s Taeyang to headline HallyuPopFest Singapore concert in November

South Korean singer Taeyang from K-pop boy band BigBang will be returning to Singapore after five years to headline the HallyuPopFest concert.

The 35-year-old pop star, known for his dynamic stage presence and killer dance moves, will entertain with hits like Vibe and Shoong!, along with older songs from his discography.

HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 will also feature other K-pop acts such as SF9, Kwon Eunbi (a former member of girl group Iz*One), Kep1er and DKZ.

The K-pop extravaganza will take place on Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10am via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets. For more information, go to https://hallyupopfest.com/singapore2023/.

VIP concertgoers will have the opportunity to interact with the performers up close through the Hi-Wave event and photo-taking opportunities.

HallyuPopFest, a celebration of Korean pop culture and music, made its debut in Singapore in 2018 before going global to London and Sydney in 2022.