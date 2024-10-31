 Blackpink’s Lisa to appear at ticketed Marquee party on Nov 9 , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Blackpink’s Lisa to appear at ticketed Marquee party on Nov 9

Lisa has released a slew of upbeat rap anthems such as Rockstar, New Woman and Moonlit Floor since signing with American label RCA Records in April.PHOTO: AFP
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Oct 31, 2024 02:51 pm

Get ready to meet Thai singer Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink ahead of her first solo fan meeting in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

The 27-year-old will be making a special appearance at Marina Bay Sands’ Marquee Singapore club on Nov 9 as part of a pre-event party.

Fans attending it can look forward to a night of music curated by Lisa and performed by Marquee’s resident DJs, and a short appearance by the star. Tickets priced from $80 are available from str.sg/dJUZ

Guests must be 18 years old and above to enter.

Lisa, whose given name is Lalisa Manobal, has released a slew of upbeat rap anthems such as Rockstar, New Woman and Moonlit Floor since signing with American label RCA Records in April.

Marquee Presents: Lisa’s Fan Meetup Pre-party

Where: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
When: Nov 9, from 10pm
Admission: From $80 via Marquee Singapore’s official website. Go to str.sg/dJUZ

