BTS ‘emotional beyond words’ to play in front of fans again

LOS ANGELES – K-pop sensation BTS is playing its first in-person concerts since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and legions of diehard fans have descended on Los Angeles to see their idols in the flesh.

The seven-member group from South Korea held the first of four Permission To Dance On Stage concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference before ist second show on Sunday night, BTS member RM said being on stage again for the first time since 2019 was an emotional experience.

“Seeing all the fans, seeing the stadium filled with all the fans yesterday got me really emotional beyond words,” he said.

BTS’ fanbase, dubbed Army, is notorious for its fervent dedication to the group.

“We are super excited to see them tonight. It’s been so long,” said 37-year-old Ravy Sok outside SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

“We saw them almost two years ago at Jingle Ball. Finally, this is another opportunity to see them again.”

Her friend Stephanie Tea, 31, added: “They literally have inspired us and have helped us through so much in our lives and they’re such a huge inspiration for us.”