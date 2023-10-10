BTS’ Jungkook scores another No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 chart with 3D

Jungkook's 3D made it to the top spot on Billboard Global 200 chart.

LOS ANGELES – Jungkook continues to break records with his infectious single 3D.

The pop-R&B track featuring American rapper-singer Jack Harlow has propelled the youngest member of K-pop titan BTS to the pole position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

According to Billboard, 3D captured the No. 1 spot on its Global 200 chart with 104.3 million streams and 119,000 copies sold worldwide between the period of Sept 29 to Oct 5, following its Sept 29 release.

The two charts rank songs based on streaming activity and sales in more than 200 territories worldwide and are compiled by Luminate, an American entertainment industry data company.

The Billboard 200 includes worldwide data while the Billboard Global Excl. US excludes data from the United States.

This latest achievement marks the 26-year-old South Korean singer’s second solo Global 200 No. 1 after his single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, reigned for seven weeks upon its July debut.

3D also secured the No. 5 spot on the Official UK Singles Chart, giving Jungkook the honour of becoming the first South Korean solo act to achieve two top 5 singles in the United Kingdom.

Seven debuted at No. 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart on July 21.

The only other South Korean solo artiste to have bagged two UK top 10 singles is Psy, with 2012’s Gangnam Style (No. 1) and 2013’s Gentleman (No. 10), Billboard reported.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s fans can look forward to his solo concert on Nov 20 to celebrate the release of his debut album Golden on Nov 3, BTS’ record label BigHit Music announced via social platform Weverse on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea, at 8pm local time. The concert will also be live-streamed online, with details to be revealed at a later date.