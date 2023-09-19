Cantopop singer Miriam Yeung to perform in Singapore on Dec 22

Tickets to Miriam Yeung’s concert, from $108 to $348, will go on sale at 10am on Sept 22.

Fans of Miriam Yeung can finally get to see her on stage when the Hong Kong singer-actress brings her My Tree Of Live World Tour to Singapore on Dec 22.

Yeung, 49, was slated to perform here on Feb 8, 2020, but the concert was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme “tree of life” is described as a reflection of the Cantopop diva’s personal growth and life journey. The narrative-driven musical performance will see Yeung share her stories through songs.

The concert tour’s production team includes renowned producer Carl Wong as music director and elite choreographer Sunny Wong as dance director.

The world tour kicked off in Guangzhou, China, in May. It will travel to more than 50 cities in China, the United States, Malaysia and Thailand.

Tickets to Yeung’s concert, from $108 to $348, will go on sale at 10am on Friday at Marina Bay Sands and Ticketmaster. They are also available at SingPost outlets. Singtel mobile users can go to www.singtel.com/miriam to access a pre-sale that starts on Thursday, from 10am till 11:59pm.

Yeung last performed here in 2015 at Resorts World Theatre.

Book it/My Tree Of Live World Tour

Where: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Dec 22, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $348 from Marina Bay Sands, Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets. Go to www.marinabaysands.com and www.ticketmaster.sg for more details.