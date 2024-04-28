Captivating cast brings Hamilton to life in Singapore

Broadway hit Hamilton made its debut in Singapore on April 19 as part of the production’s inaugural international tour.

Sure, it’s a different cast from the one that most people have already watched on Disney+ – sorry, Lin-Mannuel Miranda fans – but that doesn’t make it a lesser experience by any means.

In fact, the international production’s cast’s fresh take on their characters offers a unique and compelling experience for long-time Hamilton fans and first-time viewers alike.

With a musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, from his arrival to the American colonies to his pivotal role in shaping the nation, culminating in his unfortunate demise at the hands of a bitter rival.

TNP attended the gala night on April 24 at the Sands Theatre where local celebrities were present alongside die-hard fans of the play, some even dressed in colonial era attire.

The cast delivered stellar performances across the board. Rachelle Ann Go’s portrayal as Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton was particularly captivating. You could feel her falling helplessly in love with Alexander Hamilton at first sight.

Later on in the story, her heart-wrenching performance during the back-to-back tragedies that befall the Hamilton family left audiences gut-punched.

DeAundre’ Woods also does an impressive job playing Aaron Burr, the de facto antagonist of the story. His performance elicits empathy from the audience during the moments that his character makes difficult decisions as he attempts to establish a name for himself without running afoul of the powers that be or finding himself on the wrong side of public opinion.

While a couple of jokes failed to land with the audience – notably the quip about former First Lady Martha Washington naming her feral tomcat after Hamilton because he was a notorious flirt – other humorous moments left audiences roaring with laughter.

Viewers were in stitches every time Brent Hill’s King George took the stage, with his hilarious portrayal of a pompous monarch who’s downright furious at the prospect of setting one of his colonies free.

It was a little difficult to understand what David Park was saying/rapping as Marquis de Lafayette with his thick french accent, but he became an instant crowd favourite when he returned to the stage as the flamboyant and rambunctious Thomas Jefferson.

Overall, Hamilton was an incredibly enjoyable experience, which earned the production a standing ovation at curtain call, with audience members still buzzing with excitement long after leaving the theatre.

How much do people really know about the real Hamilton?

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015. When the show was released on Disney+ in 2020, it became the most-watched straight-to-streaming title of the year.

At the pre-show red carpet event, TNP quizzed some of the celebrities in attendance about the eponymous founding father to find out how much people really know about Alexander Hamilton.

Singapore is the third city on Hamilton’s first ever international tour, where the strictly limited season will run until June 9, 2024.

Seats are selling fast, but a limited number of tickets will continue to be available for purchase throughout the season at a special price via ticket lottery on hamiltonmusical.sg

Book it/Hamilton

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Until June 9, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2pm and 8pm (Saturdays), 1pm and 6.30pm (Sundays)