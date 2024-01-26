Cha Eun-woo commemorates Moonbin’s birthday with music tribute

Cha Eun-woo dedicates a cover rendition of Love Is Gone to bandmate Moonbin, who died in April 2023.

K-idol Cha Eun-woo took to social media to pay tribute to his late bandmate and close friend Moonbin, who would have turned 26 on Jan 26.

Moonbin died on April 19, 2023, from an apparent suicide.

South Korean actor Cha, who is a member of K-pop boy band Astro, shared the music video of his heartfelt cover of the 2019 piano ballad Love Is Gone on his YouTube channel, along with a letter to Moonbin.

“Bin, I want to wish you a happy birthday as usual... but you must be watching from somewhere, right? Happy birthday, my friend,” wrote Cha, 26.

The singer added that he heard Love Is Gone by chance, and it reminded him of Moonbin. The song was written by American DJ duo Slander and originally performed by American musician Dylan Matthew.

“No matter what song I hear while walking on the street, it feels like it is your story, my story, and our story,” Cha wrote.

“I always miss you, thank you, and I love you, my friend Bin Bin.”

Cha’s music video was uploaded at midnight on Jan 26 and has since garnered more than 710,000 views.

The A Good Day To Be A Dog (2023 to 2024) star also wished Moonbin “happy birthday” on his Instagram Stories, thanking him for “appearing in my dreams”.

Cha’s fellow Astro members also honoured Moonbin on social media.

Sanha, 24, shared a photo of the moon on his Instagram Stories with the caption “Twenty-six, twenty-four”, referring to their current ages. He also posted a photo of himself with Moonbin, wishing his “hyung” (elder brother in Korean) a happy birthday.

MJ, 29, and Jinjin, 27, penned their memories of Moonbin on Astro’s official X platform. “Happy birthday. I love you, and I miss you, my younger brother,” MJ wrote.

“Happy birthday Bin. Today is a day I miss you even more,” wrote Jinjin. “Hyung is living passionately, knowing you are watching over me. I love you.”

Moonbin was found dead at his home in southern Seoul on April 19. A spokesman for the National Police Agency said there was no evidence of foul play.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, citing an unnamed police official, reported then that the authorities believe his death was due to an apparent suicide.

Moonbin’s passing was confirmed by Astro’s label Fantagio Music, but the cause of death was not disclosed.