The Chainsmokers to perform at LIV Golf tournament here in April

The pair are behind some of the biggest EDM-pop singles in recent years.

SINGAPORE – Electronic dance music (EDM) duo The Chainsmokers are set to return to Singapore to play a set at the inaugural LIV Golf Singapore tournament.

The performance at Palawan Green in Sentosa will take place on April 29, the second day of the tournament.

The pair – American DJs and producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – are behind some of the biggest EDM-pop singles in recent years.

Closer, their 2016 song that features American pop singer Halsey, as well as Something Just Like This, a 2017 collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, have each clocked up more than two billion streams on Spotify and over two billion views on YouTube.

The Chainsmokers were among the headliners who performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.

In the same year, their song, Don’t Let Me Down, won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording.

They were scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2019, but the show was cancelled.

Their newest album, So Far So Good, was released in 2022 and topped the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

LIV Golf Singapore, presented by Resorts World Sentosa, will take place from April 28 to 30.

Book It/LIV Golf: The Chainsmokers

Where: Palawan Green, Palawan Beach, Sentosa

When: April 29, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) or SingPost outlets