Cyndi Wang caught in jam: ‘It is like being in a carpark’

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang was stuck in a traffic jam on her way to Resorts World Genting for her concerts on March 22 and 23.

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang had her first taste of a Malaysian traffic congestion, and took to Instagram to share her experience.

On March 20, the 41-year-old posted a reel of herself taking a break along the road shoulder of a highway.

She was en route to Resorts World Genting (RWG), where she is due to perform two shows on March 22 and 23 as part of her Sugar High World Tour.

“Hello Malaysia, we have not met in a long while. But now that we are here, we are facing a huge traffic jam,” said Wang in the video.

According to the Mandopop singer, the congestion was like being in a carpark.

The traffic, she said, came to a standstill for more than 30 minutes. The video showed an endless stretch of stationary vehicles.

She added that a number of people, like her, had got out of their cars and were walking around to stretch their legs.

It is not known how long it took her to reach her destination.

According to RWG’s website, the journey from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the resort is about two hours by road. The drive up from Singapore takes nearly five hours.

Netizens commented that such jams are a common sight in Malaysia. Others joked that Wang was the reason for the traffic congestion, as people were heading there to see her.

Wang made her music debut in 2003 after being discovered in a talent contest in Taiwan. She also dabbled in acting, starring in Taiwanese TV dramas such as Westside Story (2003), Smiling Pasta (2006) and Second Life (2013).

The career of the Cyndi Loves You singer had a resurgence in 2022, after she took part in the third season of the Chinese music reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.