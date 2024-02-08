Deep Purple returning to S'pore in May

British hard rock veterans Deep Purple's Fort Canning concert is part of Singapore Rockfest 2024, a series of concerts taking place in May.

Hard rock royalty Deep Purple are set to return to Singapore to headline Singapore Rockfest 2024, a series of concerts taking place in May.

The British quintet will perform at Fort Canning Park on May 1.

Tickets will go on sale for members of concert organiser LAMC on Feb 14 and the public on Feb 16 via ticketing platform Sistic. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Best known for rock staples such as Smoke On The Water (1972) and Child In Time (1970), they last held a concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2013.

Formed in London in 1967, Deep Purple helped to define hard rock and heavy metal genres, and influenced many bands that followed them in the succeeding decades. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

The band’s current roster includes drummer Ian Paice, 75, the only member left from the founding line-up, as well as long-time singer Ian Gillan, 78, and bassist Roger Glover, 78, who both joined in 1969.

Deep Purple have put out 22 albums, the most recent being Turning To Crime, a collection of covers, released in 2021.

Singapore Rockfest 2024 also includes a previously announced gig by American pop-punk band All Time Low, who will perform at Fort Canning Park on May 5. Tickets at $158 are available via Sistic. More acts performing at Singapore Rockfest will be announced.

