DJ Dennis Chew, now studying at Ngee Ann Poly, discovers Hong Kong icon Alan Tam is an alumnus

Dennis Chew said he had asked Alan Tam which institution in Singapore he attended in the past.

Singaporean DJ-host Dennis Chew has met many celebrities in his decades in show business, but even he got starstruck when he met Hong Kong icon Alan Tam.

Not only did the popular radio personality and actor snag a wefie with Tam, a huge Cantopop star in the 1980s, at the Community Chest: Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show on Sunday, but Chew also learnt that the veteran entertainer is his Ngee Ann Polytechnic senior.

Chew, 50, is pursuing a diploma in Chinese Media and Communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. Tam, 73, graduated from the tertiary institution decades ago, then known as Ngee Ann Technical College.

Chew shared the photo on his Instagram account on Monday, captioning it: “A short conversation with HK superstar #AlanTam.”

In the post, Chew said he asked Tam which institution in Singapore he attended in the past, to which the singer replied: “Ngee Ann Polytechnic.”

Chew added in the hashtag that Tam was very amiable.

Tam mentioned in a 2002 The New Paper interview that he studied “economics and business in Singapore more than 25 years ago”.

Said Tam of his little-known Singapore connection in that interview: “I had an aunt who lived here, so I came over to study.”

Tam and his Wynners band members – Bennett Pang, Anthony Chan, Kenny Bee and Danny Yip – performed at the charity show that raised over $16.7 million to support more than 200 critical social service initiatives.

The popular 1970s band will be back in Singapore for their 50th anniversary farewell tour, The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live, on Dec 17.