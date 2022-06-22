 Ed Sheeran awarded costs for Shape Of You copyright win, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Ed Sheeran awarded costs for Shape Of You copyright win

Sheeran welcomed the ruling but said "baseless" copyright claims were "damaging the songwriting industry".PHOTO: AFP
Jun 22, 2022 11:02 am

LONDON (AFP) - A High Court judge in London on Tuesday (June 21) awarded Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters more than £900,000 (S$1.5 million) in legal costs after winning a copyright trial over his hit Shape Of You.

The 31-year-old Sheeran was taken to court and accused of copying a phrase from the British grime track Oh Why when writing the worldwide smash.

But judge Antony Zacaroli ruled in April this year after an 11-day trial that the star "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" plagiarised the hook.

On Wednesday, the judge said the artists who brought the claim - Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue - should pay legal costs.

He ordered an interim payment of £916,200.

Sheeran welcomed the initial ruling but said that "baseless" copyright claims were "damaging the songwriting industry".

