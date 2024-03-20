Extended version of Eras Tour film breaks record for Disney+

Taylor Swift performing at Singapore's National Stadium for The Eras Tour on March 2.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to break records, even as the American superstar is taking a break from the stage.

Her blockbuster concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), attracted 4.6 million views on Disney+ in its first three days of its release on March 14.

According to The Walt Disney Company, a “view” is defined as total stream time divided by runtime. That means Swifties spent 16.2 million hours on Disney+ watching the 3½-hour film, making it the No. 1 music film ever on the platform.

The Disney+ edition of the concert features five new songs from the 14-time Grammy winner, including Cardigan (2020), as well as four acoustic songs – Maroon (2022), Death By A Thousand Cuts (2019), You Are In Love (2014) and I Can See You (2023).

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie – shot at the first three Los Angeles shows of the Eras Tour in August 2023 – opened on Oct 13 in 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries. It was released in Singapore on Nov 3.

The theatrical release generated over US$261 million (S$351 million) at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date.

The concert film was later released digitally on Dec 13, Swift’s birthday, on Prime Video with three bonus songs not in the theatrical release – Wildest Dreams (2014), The Archer (2019) and Long Live (2010). The three songs are also in the Disney+ version.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) outperformed other music films released on Disney+, including Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (2022), Black Is King: A Film By Beyonce (2020) and The Beatles: Get Back (2021), as well as Swift’s 2020 documentary film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

The 34-year-old pop icon completed her sell-out Eras Tour in Singapore at the National Stadium on March 9, and will be releasing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

She will then commence the Europe leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, France, on May 9.