F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers holding concert in March

The upcoming Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore concert on March 11 will be performed by Thai actor-singers (from far left) Dew Jirawat, Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Nani Hirunkit.

The four lead actors from the popular Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022) will be performing a concert at The Star Theatre on March 11.

Featuring Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit, it is titled Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore and is part of their first Asia tour.

The quartet gained immense popularity internationally through the series, and first held a sold-out concert in Bangkok in July 2022. Apart from Singapore, the tour will also hit Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

Fans can expect the cast members to sing soundtrack numbers from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, such as Shooting Star and Who Am I. Ticket holders will also be entitled to various fan benefits, including a group photo with the actors, signed poster and other goodies.

Live Nation members enjoy first dibs during the exclusive Live Nation presale on Friday, from 12pm until 11.59pm. For free membership sign-up and presale access, visit www.livenation.sg. Tickets to the public will be available from 12pm on Saturday at www.ticketmaster.sg.

SHOOTING STAR ASIA TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 11, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets