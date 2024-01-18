Fans gather at memorial park to mark Coco Lee's ‘birthday’

Coco Lee’s fans from around the world gathered in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan 17, as they marked the late Mandopop star’s first “birthday” since her death in July 2023.

The Hong Kong-American singer died at the age of 48 on July 5, 2023, and her ashes were interred at the Shimen Peak Memorial Park in her mother’s ancestral home town of Wuhan.

Fans began gathering at the park from morning, bearing gifts to mourn their idol and turning the place into a sea of flowers.

Lee’s family was also invited to the event, which began at 1.17pm, with her 86-year-old mother accompanied by Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy.

The original plan was for Lee’s mother to cut the cake at the event. But she was overcome with emotion, and crying, so her two sisters accompanied the fans in cutting the cake instead. Fans also performed some of Lee’s songs and dances at the event.

“2023 was a difficult year for my family and all the fans who love Coco,” Nancy said in a speech on behalf of the family. “Jan 17, 2024 is Coco’s first birthday since she left us, and my family would like to thank fans who came here from around the world to send their blessings.”

Nancy, 51, said she hoped fans would remember what Lee left behind, and that they would work hard to live with her love and positive energy.

“My mum said after Coco left us that she is getting old, and my elder sister and I are no longer young,” Nancy said. “We hope that Coco’s story can still be passed down by the fans and their children so that the world will not forget about her.”

At the event, Lee’s mother announced that a platform has been established for her global fan club to disseminate information on commemorative events.