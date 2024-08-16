Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
Even Heavenly Kings aren't immune to fashion faux pas.
Cantopop legend Aaron Kwok left fans scratching their heads at his recent Hong Kong concert, sporting a series of questionable hairstyles that have become the talk of the town.
Performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Aug 13 for his Iconic World Tour 2024, the 58-year-old star cycled through at least six different looks – each more eyebrow-raising than the last.
One particular wig, a curly blonde number that engulfed Kwok's forehead, drew the most attention, with netizens mercilessly comparing it to a "bowl of instant noodles".
Other hairdos, including a shocking orange bowl cut, did little to appease fans.
"You can't question his dancing abilities skills but his hairstyles will be his downfall," jested one online commenter.
Another quipped: "His wigs Look like they were picked up from the dustbin."
The Cantopop legend himself seemed just as bewildered by his onstage mane.
"I can't get used to these hairstyles, it's difficult to perform with them. They're like curtains, so I can't see anything," he admitted to the audience.
Perhaps a chat with a new hairstylist is in order before the tour's next stop?
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now