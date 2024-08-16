 Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos

Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
It's giving ramen.PHOTO: XUAN.MY
Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
Did he not have a mirror backstage?PHOTO: XUAN.MY
Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
It's got to be on purpose... right?PHOTO: XUAN.MY
Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
Maybe the Heavenly King thought he needed a crown.PHOTO: XUAN.MY
Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos
It's hard to believe this is what Kwok actually looks like.PHOTO: AARON KWOK / INSTAGRAM
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Aug 16, 2024 02:30 pm

Even Heavenly Kings aren't immune to fashion faux pas.

Cantopop legend Aaron Kwok left fans scratching their heads at his recent Hong Kong concert, sporting a series of questionable hairstyles that have become the talk of the town.

Performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Aug 13 for his Iconic World Tour 2024, the 58-year-old star cycled through at least six different looks – each more eyebrow-raising than the last.

One particular wig, a curly blonde number that engulfed Kwok's forehead, drew the most attention, with netizens mercilessly comparing it to a "bowl of instant noodles".

Other hairdos, including a shocking orange bowl cut, did little to appease fans.

Did he not have a mirror backstage?PHOTO: XUAN.MY

"You can't question his dancing abilities skills but his hairstyles will be his downfall," jested one online commenter.

Aaron Kwok and his family live on the top floor of the building (right).
Music

Tourists flock to Aaron Kwok’s ‘dilapidated’ apartment building

Related Stories

Aaron Kwok ‘like a toy running out of battery’ at China concert

HK star Aaron Kwok has plenty of fight left for new action thriller Cyber Heist

Chow Yun Fat says Aaron Kwok inspired him to start exercising

Another quipped: "His wigs Look like they were picked up from the dustbin."

It's got to be on purpose... right?PHOTO: XUAN.MY

The Cantopop legend himself seemed just as bewildered by his onstage mane.

"I can't get used to these hairstyles, it's difficult to perform with them. They're like curtains, so I can't see anything," he admitted to the audience.

Maybe the Heavenly King thought he needed a crown.PHOTO: XUAN.MY

Perhaps a chat with a new hairstylist is in order before the tour's next stop?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Aaron KwokCONCERTShong kong

Nathaniel Fetalvero

Correspondent
njfetalvero@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Nathaniel Fetalvero