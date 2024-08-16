Fans left baffled by Aaron Kwok's concert hairdos

It's hard to believe this is what Kwok actually looks like.

Maybe the Heavenly King thought he needed a crown.

It's got to be on purpose... right?

Did he not have a mirror backstage?

Even Heavenly Kings aren't immune to fashion faux pas.

Cantopop legend Aaron Kwok left fans scratching their heads at his recent Hong Kong concert, sporting a series of questionable hairstyles that have become the talk of the town.

Performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Aug 13 for his Iconic World Tour 2024, the 58-year-old star cycled through at least six different looks – each more eyebrow-raising than the last.

One particular wig, a curly blonde number that engulfed Kwok's forehead, drew the most attention, with netizens mercilessly comparing it to a "bowl of instant noodles".

Other hairdos, including a shocking orange bowl cut, did little to appease fans.

Did he not have a mirror backstage? PHOTO: XUAN.MY

"You can't question his dancing abilities skills but his hairstyles will be his downfall," jested one online commenter.

Another quipped: "His wigs Look like they were picked up from the dustbin."

It's got to be on purpose... right? PHOTO: XUAN.MY

The Cantopop legend himself seemed just as bewildered by his onstage mane.

"I can't get used to these hairstyles, it's difficult to perform with them. They're like curtains, so I can't see anything," he admitted to the audience.

Maybe the Heavenly King thought he needed a crown. PHOTO: XUAN.MY

Perhaps a chat with a new hairstylist is in order before the tour's next stop?