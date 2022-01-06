Fong Fei-fei's son says museum dedicated to her disrespects her last wish

TAIPEI - The son of late Taiwanese singer Fong Fei-fei has threatened legal action over a museum dedicated to her, as he said it went against her wishes.

The government of Taoyuan city in Taiwan opened the Fong Fei Fei Story House in Daxi District to great fanfare on Sunday (Jan 2), a day before the singer's 10th death anniversary.

Fong, whose real name was Lin Chiu-luan, died of lung cancer at the age of 58 on Jan 3, 2012. Her death was kept under wraps for more than a month before it was announced to the media.

Daxi is the late pop queen's birthplace and also where her ashes were interred.

Fong's only child Chao Wen-lin, who has been keeping a low profile, took to the Facebook page of the Fong Fei Fei Charity Foundation on Monday to slam the museum.

The charity foundation was set up in 2018, with Mr Chao serving as chairman.

"Mum told me when she was alive that her last wish was not to hold any memorials after her death," he wrote in Chinese on Monday.

"She felt happy and satisfied in life after being able to perform so many good songs and receive the love from so many people."

He said that his mother did not want any tablet or any memorial hall set up for her.

Fong Fei-fei with her son Chao Wen-lin when he was a boy. PHOTO: FONG FEI FEI CHARITY FOUNDATION/FACEBOOK "However, there are people, with the support of the influential, who have disrespected my mum's wish by doing things supposedly to honour her. They have even infringed on copyrights without authorisation from me or the charity foundation."

He said he would take legal action to safeguard his mother's rights.

Ms Chuang Hsiu-mei, the director-general of Taoyuan's Department of Cultural Affairs, told the Taiwanese media that the people of Daxi have looked forward to the establishment of a museum dedicated to Fong as she was from the district.

She added that Fong's fans have also donated old photos, CDs, newspapers and magazines to the museum.

However, Mr Chao reiterated in another post on Wednesday that only he and the foundation are authorised to represent his late mother's interests and dismissed claims she is "public property".

Also known as the Queen of Hats because she loved wearing them, Fong was highly popular among Chinese music lovers. She released more than 80 albums and her hits include Dream Chaser, Applause and Knock On The Door.