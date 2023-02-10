 Former BigBang member Seungri completes 18-month jail term, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Former BigBang member Seungri completes 18-month jail term

Former BigBang member Seungri completes 18-month jail term
Seungri was indicted in January 2020 over his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal. PHOTO: MUSIC MATTERS LIVE
Feb 10, 2023 11:37 pm

SEOUL – Seungri, a former member of K-pop boy band BigBang, was released from Yeoju Prison in South Korea’s Gyeonggi province on Thursday after completing his 18-month sentence, according to the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was indicted in January 2020 over his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, a far-reaching sex and drug scandal, since 2018.

The 32-year-old singer began his military service during the trial and was sentenced to three years in prison in a military court in August 2021. The punishment was mitigated to 18 months in the higher court and the term was finalised in the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Seungri was convicted on nine charges, including arranging sex trafficking for foreign investors in 2015 and misappropriating funds from Burning Sun, a nightclub in Gangnam to which he was affiliated.

The court also found him guilty of eight accounts of illicit gambling involving some 2.2 billion won (S$2.3 million) between 2013 and 2017.

Two other former entertainers were also convicted in the Burning Sun scandal.

Popular K-pop supergroup BTS did not win at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Music

No Grammy nods for BTS? Fans in Singapore are not bothered

Related Stories

K-pop boy band Exo’s Baekhyun completes military service

Blackpink’s Lisa buys luxury home in Seoul for $8m

Super Junior members cried watching docuseries on them

Choi Jong-hoon, formerly of K-pop group FT Island, was released in 2021 after two years and six months in prison. South Korean singer Jung Joon-young’s prison term ends in October 2025.

Seungri began his career as a member of BigBang in 2006, drawing global fame with a number of hits.

He left the group – which now consists of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung – in 2019 after the scandal broke. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

k-popSEX OFFENCES